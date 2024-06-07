Georgia lauds Korea, allies on Independence Day

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua delivers remarks marking Georgia's Independence Day at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on May 27. (Georgian Embassy in Seoul)

Tarash Papaskua, Georgian Ambassador to South Korea, celebrated its 106th Independence Day and the 33rd anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union at a recent event held in Seoul.

"Despite the short period of its existence from 1918 to 1921, the Democratic Republic of Georgia had a significant impact on the development of Georgian statehood in the long run," said Papaskua, during his remarks at the event on May 27.

Georgia is now facing geopolitical challenges from Russia's hybrid warfare, which aims to destabilize the country, hinder its democratic progress and thwart its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, said Papaskua.

"Even today, Georgia continues to fight for its territorial integrity," he said.

Papaskua thanked Korea, along with its European, American and other allies and partners, for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

Georgia shares the international community’s concerns on increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and its potential implications for global security, he said, underscoring the need to uphold the UN Security Council's resolutions and preserve stability in the region.

"We applaud and appreciate the Republic of Korea’s readiness to assume a greater international role as envisaged by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s global pivotal state vision,” said Papaskua, citing Korea as a robust democracy and one of the most advanced, innovative countries.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Korea-Georgian Parliamentary Friendship Group and Georgian diaspora in Korea as well as NGOs and the media.