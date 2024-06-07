Man sent to prosecution for murdering ex-girlfriend and her daughter

Park Hak-sun, who is accused of murdering a woman in her 60s and her daughter in her 30s at an office in Gangnam district, is escorted to an arrest warrant hearing on Sunday. (Yonhap)

A man arrested for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend and her daughter last week was referred to the prosecution for possible indictment, police said Friday.

The 65-year-old man, identified as Park Hak-sun, was apprehended on charges of stabbing a woman in her 60s and her daughter in her 30s to death at an office in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam on May 30.

He had initially fled the scene but was arrested 13 hours later.

Emerging out of Seoul's Suseo Police Station on Friday morning, Park said, "No," when reporters asked if he had committed the crime after hearing of the breakup. Declining to answer further questions, he said he was "sorry" as he was escorted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

Park allegedly committed the crime after his ex-girlfriend told him she wanted to break up.

Police suspect he premeditated the crime, citing CCTV footage and other evidence.