Man sent to prosecution for murdering ex-girlfriend and her daughter

Most Popular
-
1
2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities
-
2
Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'
-
3
G-Dragon appointed professor at KAIST
-
4
Victim of Miryang gang rape never consented to revealing suspects' identities: group
-
5
Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
-
6
Lee Jung-jae says criticism of casting in 'The Acolyte' is 'natural'
-
7
Mandatory or voluntary? Korea's dilemma over regulating disposables
-
8
J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest
-
9
Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote
-
10
[Bio USA] Samsung Biologics CEO confident in luring Big Pharma clients
Man sent to prosecution for murdering ex-girlfriend and her daughterBy Yonhap
Published : June 7, 2024 - 10:12
A man arrested for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend and her daughter last week was referred to the prosecution for possible indictment, police said Friday.
The 65-year-old man, identified as Park Hak-sun, was apprehended on charges of stabbing a woman in her 60s and her daughter in her 30s to death at an office in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam on May 30.
He had initially fled the scene but was arrested 13 hours later.
Emerging out of Seoul's Suseo Police Station on Friday morning, Park said, "No," when reporters asked if he had committed the crime after hearing of the breakup. Declining to answer further questions, he said he was "sorry" as he was escorted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
Park allegedly committed the crime after his ex-girlfriend told him she wanted to break up.
Police suspect he premeditated the crime, citing CCTV footage and other evidence.
Meanwhile, police disclosed the identity and mug shot of the suspect earlier this week, citing the gravity of the damage and the cruelty of the crime.
More from Headlines
-
Potential discovery of oil, gas reserves in East Sea 'highly prospective': Act-Geo owner
-
Samsung Electronics union set to strike over wages
-
Stronger South Korea can free North Koreans: Yoon