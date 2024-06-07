Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities

    2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities
  2. 2

    Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'

    Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'
  3. 3

    G-Dragon appointed professor at KAIST

    G-Dragon appointed professor at KAIST
  4. 4

    Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS

    Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS
  5. 5

    Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find

    Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
  1. 6

    Victim of Miryang gang rape never consented to revealing suspects' identities: group

    Victim of Miryang gang rape never consented to revealing suspects' identities: group
  2. 7

    Lee Jung-jae says criticism of casting in 'The Acolyte' is 'natural'

    Lee Jung-jae says criticism of casting in 'The Acolyte' is 'natural'
  3. 8

    J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest

    J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest
  4. 9

    Mandatory or voluntary? Korea's dilemma over regulating disposables

    Mandatory or voluntary? Korea's dilemma over regulating disposables
  5. 10

    Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote

    Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote
ssg
지나쌤

Seoul shares open sharply higher on tech gains

By Yonhap

Published : June 7, 2024 - 09:37

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Kookmin Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Kookmin Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday backed by gains of big-cap tech and financial shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 38.36 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,727.86 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the US stock market closed mixed as investors remained cautious ahead of key jobs data to be released later in the day, which will likely set the tone for the Federal Reserve's rate policy.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.9 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 4.28 percent.

Battery shares also continued their gains from the previous session. Industry leader LG Energy Solution rose 1.42 percent, and Samsung SDI added 1.28 percent.

Financial shares also sharply gained ground, with KB Financial Group up 3.23 percent, Shinhan Financial Group up 5.16 percent and Hana Financial Group up 2.85 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings also advanced 1.18 percent, and leading chemical producer LG Chem jumped 2.14 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,367.40 won against the US dollar, up 5.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines