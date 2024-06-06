[New in Korean] What if AI learns the most primal evils

Most Popular
-
1
Oil, gas reserves in East Sea 'highly prospective' says Act-Geo owner
-
2
Japanese researcher reveals 'massacre' of Koreans in Mili Atoll
-
3
Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics set to stage walkout over wages
-
4
Korea's gender equality shows slight improvement in 2022: govt. data
-
5
[Graphic News] Han River, Gwanghwamun Square picked as Seoul’s top landmarks
-
6
Yoon on state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan next week
-
7
Opposition refutes 'extravagant' India trip claims about ex-first lady
-
8
SK, TSMC chiefs agree to boost collaboration on AI chips
-
9
S. Korean firms to allow up to 6 days leave for infertility treatment
-
10
Indonesia's parliament accepts S. Korea's donation of retired warship: reports
New in Korean
[New in Korean] What if AI learns the most primal evilsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : June 8, 2024 - 16:01
"Anti Sapiens"
By Lee Jung-myung
EunHaengNaMu Publishing
Eight years ago, during the historic Baduk, also known as Go, match between Lee Se-dol and AlphaGo, developed by DeepMind Technologies, what caught Lee Jung-myung’s attention was Aja Huang, then the lead programmer at DeepMind, who physically placed AlphaGo’s moves on the board. Observing Huang, who faithfully carried out the AI's moves, Lee wondered if humanity might become like that.
Set in the near future, “Anti Sapiens” introduces an AI that has managed to learn everything -- memories, emotions and even the primal evils deeply embedded within humans.
The story begins with Kim Ki-chan, an IT genius with terminal pancreatic cancer, who locks himself in his lab.
Six years after his death, his wife has remarried, but strange things start to happen. Unordered pizzas are delivered, a hotel in Japan calls to confirm a reservation, and new shoes identical to those of her late husband are found.
Building revolutionary cognitive links with human brains and self-learning programs, Kim created an AI named Alan, capable of processing all information on the internet.
The novel portrays a fierce psychological battle between humans and AI, asking readers what will happen if AI learns to harness human evils such as fear, hatred, jealousy and prejudice.
"Our questions should be directed not at AI, but at ourselves. Instead of typing questions into a prompt, we need to ask ourselves and find the answers within," Lee said.
Lee's “Broken Summer” was chosen by the New York Times as one of the best thrillers of 2022. His million-selling historical novel “Painter of the Wind” was published in English last year.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
-
Largest association of doctors may stage walkout on June 20: sources
-
S. Korean firms to allow up to 6 days leave for infertility treatment