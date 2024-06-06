Most Popular
Tired of city life? Find solace in Seolmaejae Forest
Camping area used by Chae Song-hwa in 'Hospital Playlist' offers seclusion from busy modern lifeBy Lee Si-jin
Published : June 8, 2024 - 16:01
YANGPYEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Hoping for some respite from urban life, many Seoulites choose to spend their precious weekends relaxing with their families and friends a little way from the city.
Many cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, especially, have long been popular weekend getaway spots for their ease of access from the capital, and the serene atmosphere created by the countryside.
Yangpyeong, among many others, beckons travelers, cyclists, runners and sports lovers with its cycle lanes along the Namhangang River, the Paldang Dam, as well as paragliding and canoe opportunities.
However, veteran travelers like Chae Song-hwa, a neurosurgeon in the hit drama “Hospital Playlist” (2020), enjoy the less well-known side of Yangpyeong with a trip to Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest.
Chae, one of five doctors in the popular medical drama “Hospital Playlist,” is constantly battling to save lives at work.
While she relieves her stress from work by playing bass in a band of fellow doctors, Song-hwa’s other hobby is camping.
The series heavily focused on the doctor’s seemingly unending desire for the latest camping gear and the energy she received from beautiful nature.
These camping scenes were all filmed at Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest where visitors can freely explore the forest areas and immerse themselves in the nature of Yongmunsanmake. Accommodations include log cabins or tents pitched on the campsite's wooden decks.
It is a 20-minute drive on a winding mountainside road to the forest area that lies deep in the folds of the mountain, but this is the only challenge that the holidaymakers will face during their trip.
Once they arrive at Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest, the visitors will be surrounded by the thick pine tree forest that blocks any traffic noise.
The tranquil atmosphere allows people to enjoy the chirping of mountain birds and even the sound of bugs beating their wings.
Keep smartphones or laptops away.
The forest provides a perfect opportunity to take in the beautiful nature of Yangpyeong.
Visitors can entertain themselves with a game of badminton, basketball or football at the campsite. A chance to explore different areas of Yongmunsan, however, is perhaps the biggest reason for visiting Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest.
Perfect for light trekking, a 1,020-meter-long trail that starts at the campsite takes trekkers up Yongmunsan.
This barrier-free mountain trail is covered by wooden decks, allowing everyone, from small children to the elderly, to enjoy the stunning mountainscapes and fresh air of the lush forest of pine and maple trees.
“It is a great spot for families and even wheelchair (or stroller) users can enjoy a calm, relaxing stroll as the use of trekking poles, bicycles, inline skates, and electric scooters is forbidden. Dogs must be on a leash for a cozy campsite environment as well,” a Seolmaejae official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
“I know that many visitors are looking for the spot where Chae Song-hwa set up her tent. But the place is very hard to find for firstcomers. And it is not available at the moment due to maintenance work,” the official added.
Meanwhile, some people find the campsite a perfect spot for stargazing.
“You are literally surrounded by trees and there are no car headlights (to distract you). Anyone can pleasantly soak in the atmosphere and enjoy stargazing at night. I am certain that heading to Seolmaejae on a cloudless day with good weather will make your day,” Lee Hyun-woo, a Seoul-based 37-year-old office worker who enjoys camping, told The Korea Herald, sharing his previous experience at the site.
Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Online reservations are required at its official website.
