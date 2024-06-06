Tired of city life? Find solace in Seolmaejae Forest

Chae Song-hwa, a neurosurgeon, sets up her tent at Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest in "Hospital Playlist" (tvN)

YANGPYEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Hoping for some respite from urban life, many Seoulites choose to spend their precious weekends relaxing with their families and friends a little way from the city.

Many cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, especially, have long been popular weekend getaway spots for their ease of access from the capital, and the serene atmosphere created by the countryside.

Yangpyeong, among many others, beckons travelers, cyclists, runners and sports lovers with its cycle lanes along the Namhangang River, the Paldang Dam, as well as paragliding and canoe opportunities.

However, veteran travelers like Chae Song-hwa, a neurosurgeon in the hit drama “Hospital Playlist” (2020), enjoy the less well-known side of Yangpyeong with a trip to Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest.

Chae, one of five doctors in the popular medical drama “Hospital Playlist,” is constantly battling to save lives at work.

While she relieves her stress from work by playing bass in a band of fellow doctors, Song-hwa’s other hobby is camping.

The series heavily focused on the doctor’s seemingly unending desire for the latest camping gear and the energy she received from beautiful nature.

These camping scenes were all filmed at Seolmaejae Natural Recreation Forest where visitors can freely explore the forest areas and immerse themselves in the nature of Yongmunsanmake. Accommodations include log cabins or tents pitched on the campsite's wooden decks.