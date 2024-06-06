Home

We must control new technology: KAIST president

Chief of Korea’s top science university underlines importance of global cooperation to solve problems of humanity

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : June 7, 2024 - 14:01

    • Link copied

Lee Kwang-hyung, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, speaks at Innovate Korea 2024 at the Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Lee Kwang-hyung, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, speaks at Innovate Korea 2024 at the Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

DAEJEON -- Lee Kwang-hyung, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, underscored the importance of controlling new artificial intelligence technology ethically in his speech at Innovate Korea 2024, held at the Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon on Wednesday.

“In the era of ‘humanism 2.0,’ we are living with ordinary humans, physically improved humans, mentally enhanced humans and AI," he said. “I think that our country and our society should strive to secure leadership of humanity’s future.”

The KAIST chief pointed to three fears that humanity is facing in times of rapidly developing AI technology: fear of being controlled by AI, fear of being controlled by foreigners and fear of jobs being eliminated.

To overcome such fears, Lee emphasized that the country’s top science and technology university must develop technologies that can control the new humanity expected to be led by AI, expand global cooperation to secure technological leadership and create jobs with advanced technology to counter the concerns that AI will wipe out certain occupations.

Lee, whose moniker is a “weird professor,” which he says he frankly enjoys because he believes that weirdos can change the world, ended his presentation early to perform with Ghutto’s, a student hip-hop club at KAIST.

Lee Kwang-hyung (center), president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, performs with KAIST's student hip-hop club during Innovate Korea 2024, held at the university's Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Lee Kwang-hyung (center), president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, performs with KAIST's student hip-hop club during Innovate Korea 2024, held at the university's Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

