[Innovate Korea] Star-studded lineup electrifies Innovate Korea Forum

[Innovate Korea] Star-studded lineup electrifies Innovate Korea ForumBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : June 7, 2024 - 14:01
While the vast campus of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology otherwise remained calm, the two-story Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex buzzed with energy as people gathered for the event in Daejeon Wednesday.
"I've been a huge fan of G-Dragon since I was in elementary school," said 28-year-old Kim Min-hyuk, who works in the arts industry and had been waiting in line since dawn.
Another attendee, Park, said he took an overnight train from Daegu with friends, all eager to see the K-pop icon.
They were just two of the estimated 3,000 people, including 1,300 students and visitors, who formed long lines outside the stadium for the 8th annual Innovate Korea forum, jointly hosted by Herald Corp., KAIST and the National Research Council of Science and Technology.
For many attendees, the tech forum served as a lively festival, a celebration of entertainment and art attracting all those looking for fun.
Their anticipation was rewarded with a spectacle that effortlessly combined cutting-edge technology and entertainment. The forum opened with a captivating performance by Park Sae-byul, a musician-turned-KAIST Ph.D., who used AI to transform her voice into a man's. Lunatic, KAIST's street dance crew made up of would-be scientists and engineers, followed with an energetic routine.
The audience erupted in applause when KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung delivered a surprise rap performance during his keynote address.
World-renowned soprano Sumi Jo later graced the stage, demonstrating the potential of AI-powered auto-translation in enhancing artistic expression. In an impromptu moment, she invited an audience to join her in a rendition of the Beatles' "Yesterday," their contrasting vocal abilities drawing laughter from the crowd. Lee Kwang-hyung then joined Jo for a second rendition of the song.
After a brief interlude featuring a feisty guitar performance by Jang Ha-eun, the afternoon sessions continued with speeches from popular TikTok creators, highlighting the platform's allure to younger generations. Nura Ezzatie, Chambo, and Liry Onni, renowned for introducing Korean content to a global audience, shared their experiences and plans for the future, following a presentation from Yoichi Sato, general manager of content operations at TikTok for the Asia-Pacific region.
The stadium began to bustle with excitement as the crowd eagerly awaited G-Dragon's appearance. The roar was deafening when the K-pop legend finally emerged, dressed in a pale blue double-breasted suit.
Newly appointed as a visiting professor and global ambassador for KAIST, G-Dragon shared his artistic vision during a special panel discussion on innovation and entertainment.
"It is an honor to be a visiting professor at KAIST, an institute of scientific geniuses," he said. "I was once called a genius myself, but the people here are the real deal."
In a question and answer session, G-Dragon elaborated on his innovative goals as an artist and his plans to integrate AI technology into his performances, floating the idea of creating diverse on-stage personas.
Then came the question on everyone's mind: When would the K-pop icon make his much-anticipated comeback?
"Soon, soon," he responded with a cryptic smile.
