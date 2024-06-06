[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Garden show along Han River

The Seoul International Garden Show 2024 is running through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from citizens to companies to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7:00 p.m. until August, and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from September to October. Find more details at festival.seoul.go.kr.

Blooms on Jara Island

A festival of spring blooms will take place on Gapyeong County’s Jara Island in Gyeonggi Province through June 16.

At the Namdo Flower Garden on the island famous for its annual jazz festival, poppies are blooming with Chinese violet cresses already nearing their peak. The yellow canola flowers add vivid color to the garden.

The garden is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and admission is 7,000 won with 5,000 won returned in vouchers that can be used at nearby restaurants, cafes and shops. Check out gptour.go.kr for updates.

Festivities on Jamsu Bridge

Festivities are taking place on the Jamsu Bridge near Banpo Hangang Park every Sunday until June 23.

Available between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. are classical music concerts, food trucks and flea markets. Tents will be set up on the bridge overlooking the Han River, with spots open to those who make online reservations. A rainbow fountain show is also scheduled at night.

You can find the latest schedule for the festivities at festa-ddooddoo.com.

Gwanghwamun food festival

About 20 food trucks line up to churn out some of the best Korean street foods at Sejong-ro Park near Gwanghwamun Square.

Between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday until May next year, the festival will offer dishes like kimchi fried rice and tteokbokki, with drinks such as ginseng shake with honey and ades made with omija, or magnolia berry, a popular summertime drink.

Handcraft works will be sold at pop-up stands where credit cards are accepted. Check out more information at knock-knock.kr.

Lavender at Gochang farm

Fields of blooming lavender will soothe your mind and body as you set foot in Gochang Blue Farm, North Jeolla Province.

Stop by between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before farm closing, and don’t forget to leash your pets if they weigh 12 kilograms or over. Food is not allowed inside the farm.

The entrance fee is 5,000 won, and it’s waived for those born in 2012 or later. Go to gobluefarm.com to find the latest.