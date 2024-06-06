[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 7, 2024 - 09:01
“Wonderland”
(South Korea)
Opened June 5
Sci-fi/Drama
Directed by Kim Tae-yong
Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, confuses Jeong-in (Suzy), as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up from the hospital.
“The Plot”
(South Korea)
Opened May 29
Crime/Thriller
Directed by Lee Yo-sup
It is Yeong-il's (Gang Dong-won) job to arrange commissioned contract killings to seem like accidents. But he is unexpectedly involved in a series of events that lead him to believe that this time he is the one being targeted for a murder disguised as an accident.
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
(US)
Opened May 22
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by George Miller
A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left only with fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year vengeful journey home.
“Following”
(South Korea)
Opened May 15
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Kim Se-hwi
Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.
