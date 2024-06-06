[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Wonderland”

(South Korea)

Opened June 5

Sci-fi/Drama

Directed by Kim Tae-yong

Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, confuses Jeong-in (Suzy), as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up from the hospital.

“The Plot”

(South Korea)

Opened May 29

Crime/Thriller

Directed by Lee Yo-sup

It is Yeong-il's (Gang Dong-won) job to arrange commissioned contract killings to seem like accidents. But he is unexpectedly involved in a series of events that lead him to believe that this time he is the one being targeted for a murder disguised as an accident.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left only with fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year vengeful journey home.

“Following”

(South Korea)

Opened May 15

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Kim Se-hwi

Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.