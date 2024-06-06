Home

  1. 1

    2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities

  2. 2

    Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'

  3. 3

    G-Dragon appointed professor at KAIST

  4. 4

    Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS

  5. 5

    Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find

  1. 6

    Victim of Miryang gang rape never consented to revealing suspects' identities: group

  2. 7

    Lee Jung-jae says criticism of casting in 'The Acolyte' is 'natural'

  3. 8

    J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest

  4. 9

    Mandatory or voluntary? Korea's dilemma over regulating disposables

  5. 10

    Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : June 7, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Wonderland”

(South Korea)

Opened June 5

Sci-fi/Drama

Directed by Kim Tae-yong

Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, confuses Jeong-in (Suzy), as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up from the hospital.

“The Plot”

(South Korea)

Opened May 29

Crime/Thriller

Directed by Lee Yo-sup

It is Yeong-il's (Gang Dong-won) job to arrange commissioned contract killings to seem like accidents. But he is unexpectedly involved in a series of events that lead him to believe that this time he is the one being targeted for a murder disguised as an accident.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left only with fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year vengeful journey home.

“Following”

(South Korea)

Opened May 15

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Kim Se-hwi

Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.

