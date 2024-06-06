[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul adds new design to outdoor pool

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, has opened its outdoor swimming pool featuring Bottega Veneta’s iconic foulard intreccio design until Sept. 22.

The swimming pool, located at the hotel’s GL floor, is available to all guests.

Holidaymakers can enjoy the scenic views of Namsan and quench their thirst with cool draft beer alongside snacks prepared by the hotel’s chefs.

Reservations are available online via Grand Hyatt Seoul’s official website or Naver Booking.

Glad Hotels and Resorts present eco-themed staycation

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers the eco-friendly “Green Hocance Season 4 Package” until July 31.

“Hocance” is a Korean neologism meaning vacationing in a hotel.

The promotion includes a one-night stay and a green or black environmentally friendly tumbler provided randomly.

The tumblers are made using coffee grounds and recycled plastic.

Guests can participate in a carbon neutrality campaign by arriving at the hotel via public transportation, bicycle or walking.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam Coex Center and Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

It is priced from 125,000 won to 129,000 won in Seoul hotels and the property on Jeju Island, respectively.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers premium barbecue platter

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, presents a new premium barbecue platter at its rooftop bar Nyx until Aug. 31.

Guests can enjoy the hotel’s delicacies while taking in a stunning forest view during the day and Pangyo’s nighttime skyline at night.

The package includes short loin of Korean beef, grilled lamb chops, king tiger shrimp, pork belly, lobster gratin and more.

Nyx’s barbecue platter with two mugs of Heineken draft beer is priced at 230,000 won. Guests can enjoy the platter only for 180,000 won as well.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches summer package ‘Au Soleil’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, Marriott International’s premium brand in central Seoul, offers the relaxing staycation experience “Au Soleil Package” for the summer season.

The promotion includes a one-night stay either in a deluxe king or deluxe double room, a breakfast buffet at La Palette Paris -- the hotel’s restaurant -- and gelato at Lumiere -- the lobby lounge and bar -- for two guests.

Guests have free use of the hotel's indoor swimming pool and fitness center as well.

The package presents the hotel’s signature beach towel as a special gift.

Priced from 492,000 won, the “Au Soleil Package” is available from Saturday to Oct. 31.

WE Hotel presents new summer delicacy

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, is serving South Korea’s favorite iced dessert, “bingsu,” featuring Jeju hallabong citrus fruit and millet rice cakes -- two popular Jeju specialties.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

This bingsu is decorated with a Dolhareubang-shaped black sesame seed and vanilla ice cream as well.

The dessert will be available every day from Saturday to Aug. 31 at the lobby lounge. It is priced at 45,000 won.