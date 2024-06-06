[Graphic News] Han River, Gwanghwamun Square picked as Seoul’s top landmarks

The 2023 Seoul Survey revealed that the city’s Korean residents consider the Han River to be the capital’s most iconic landmark, while its foreign residents consider Gwanghwamun Square to be Seoul's most representative site.

The survey polled 35,881 Korean national residents aged 15 and up about Seoul’s top landmarks. Results showed 48.3 percent selected the Han River, followed by Gwanghwamun Square, the palaces and N Seoul Tower.

The survey asked 2,500 foreign residents the same question. Gwanghwamun Square ranked first with 45.9 percent, followed by the palaces, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and the Han River.

In other questions about Seoul’s strong points, the city’s convenient transportation ranked first for making it accessible, and diverse shopping and food options ranked highest for making Seoul convenient.