Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'

“Why is it so hard to find someone to marry?”

This pressing question torments 28-year-old Kim Jeong-sik (not his real name), who invests significant time and money into his search for a suitable partner. For Kim, it is not all about love or destiny but about finding someone with whom he can build a “decent family,“ ideally someone from a similar or higher economic and social status.

“While I used to fall for romance and attraction based on instinct in the past, now I think about whether the person is competent, financially stable and suitable to develop a future with. I do not even initiate dates with people I cannot picture the future with even though I am attracted to them. In that sense, I currently have the perfect girlfriend, but that doesn‘t mean that I am attracted to her.”

Although he has a "perfect girlfriend," Kim said he is still contemplating the most fitting partner for a successful marriage — a struggle shared by many young Korean adults navigating the "marriage market" in search of an eligible spouse.

Kang, a 28-year-old office worker in Seoul, who has also been actively seeking a boyfriend with the intention of marriage, receives brief introductions of a man's height, residence, company name, and Alma mater to even his MBTI almost daily.

It is an unspoken rule among young Koreans in their 20s and 30s to prepare such descriptions, often accompanied by two to three pictures, to facilitate blind dates arranged by acquaintances, according to her.

Rather than meeting random people from online dating apps or aimless gatherings, they prefer strangers introduced by friends, as “the person is better vetted and there is a lower chance of meeting swindlers or someone weird.“

These profiles are sometimes exchanged “like cards.”

“If an introduction of a person I get is not satisfactory or not what I’m looking for, I toss it to my friends and if they both want to be introduced, their contacts are exchanged,” Kang explained.

Despite finding it emotionally draining to meet new people every week, she feels compelled to continue the process to achieve a successful marriage.

“Everything feels like a business, having to mull over all the conditions. But the fear that if I don’t find a boyfriend to marry now, I will miss out on this marriage market and be left with only a few choices of eligible men makes me keep searching,” Kang said.

“I feel like I am in a race competing with other women my age -- racing to find a good boyfriend before everyone takes them all.”

Both Kim and Kang, who identify as part of the MZ generation — known for being more liberal, self-expressive, and inclined toward personal pleasure — view a “successful marriage“ as more than just a union based on affection. Born in the 1990s, when South Korea reaped the benefits of economic growth and technological advancements, this generation has also faced significant pressures and challenges in a highly competitive and rapidly changing society. Observers note that these social changes have influenced their approach to making crucial life choices in early adulthood, including the pursuit of marriage.

Kwak Keum-joo, professor emeritus of psychology at Seoul National University, points to the widespread perception in Korea that marriage is one of the keys to a “successful life,” which is why people are more inclined to an “artificial match.”

“Korea is a society that strongly encourages individuals to strive for improvement, earn more, and achieve promotions. The country‘s rapid and condensed development placed a premium on success and advancement, intensifying materialism and consumption,” said Kwak.

This is why prospective partners are often meticulously evaluated on factors such as occupation, salary, physical appearance, age and lifestyle. Even family backgrounds, including parents’ jobs, education level and pension coverage, are considered.

Ideal partners in marriage market

The “market” is one thing, but what has now become a “race” to marry the most ideal person is attributed to the tendency in Korea to rank and list everything, thus generalizing what is considered good or bad.

“Rankism is prevalent in Korea. One can list ranking on a lot of things based on social consensus, such as schools and companies. And because Korea was a hierarchical society, even though there are no formal classes among people nowadays, unseen classes still define individuals,” says Kwak.

Rather than finding a compatible partner, people often seek those who rank highest in economic and social aspects, like by graduating from a prestigious university or working at a major conglomerate, Kwak notes.

According to Duo Information, one of the major matchmaking businesses here, the “ideal husband” is typically 178.7 cm tall, earns 60.67 million won ($44,450) annually, possesses 335 million won in assets, is two years older than the woman, a university graduate and an office worker.

The ideal wife is 164.2 cm tall, earns 44 million won annually, has 217 million won in assets, is 2.3 years younger, a university graduate and an office worker.

These trends were highlighted in the recent TV reality program “Couple Palace,” which provided insights into the 2024 marriage market in Korea. The show featured 100 single men and women bluntly presenting their qualities and desires, from income and property ownership to occupation and loans.