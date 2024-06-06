Hana Financial launches 18th Smart Ambassador cohort

Most Popular
Hana Financial launches 18th Smart Ambassador cohortBy Im Eun-byel
Published : June 6, 2024 - 14:56
Hana Financial Group has launched a team of honorary ambassadors composed of college students to promote the financial conglomerate, the firm announced Thursday.
The 50 student representatives belong to the 18th team of the Smart Ambassador program. A total of 963 college students have participated in the program since it was launched in 2012. This year, one in 13 applicants was selected for the program.
The team will promote the banking group's brand for three months until the end of August, taking part in various activities, such as visiting the firm’s affiliates and meeting with their CEOs, producing content for the group’s YouTube channel, Hana TV, marketing and promoting the group’s sports teams, taking part in the group’s philanthropic campaigns, suggesting ideas for new business opportunities and participating in mentoring programs.
“I hope the representatives perform their roles through these diverse activities which they cannot experience at schools in an innovative way for millennials and Generation Z,” Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo said during a ceremony for the launching of the program held at the group headquarters in central Seoul, Tuesday.
“The experience will be a meaningful foundation when they start their careers,” Ham said.
Hana Financial said it provides the team members with monetary compensation for their activities, along with an opportunity to engage in volunteer activities overseas and visit its overseas subsidiaries. They are also given preferential screening if they apply for jobs at Hana Financial Group.
