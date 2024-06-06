3rd grader slaps and curses vice principal, parent accused of child abuse

A third-grader slaps the vice principal of his school in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Monday. (Photo courtesy of the North Jeollap branch of the Korean Federation of Teachers' Association)

Education authorities at North Jeolla Province said it has filed charges against the parent of a third-grader, who recently made headlines by physically assaulting and shouting profanity at the vice principal of his school.

According to the Jeonbuk State Office of Education, officials have filed a report on the boy's mother as a possible case of child abuse by neglect. The mother had been told by the school multiple times that the boy urgently needed behavioral treatment, but she chose to ignore this advice.

If confirmed to be a child abuse case, the authorities can force treatment.

Officials at the Jeonbuk education office plan to keep trying to persuade the mother to have the boy receive treatment and counseling, while providing private lessons for him. They will also provide counseling for the vice principal who had been assaulted, along with classmates of the boy.

The boy on Monday shouted profanity, spit and slapped the vice principal multiple times. The vice principal told that he was powerless to stop him, out of fear that he would be accused of child abuse.

The boy's mother claimed that the incident was sparked by the school and the teacher discriminating against her son. It was reported that after the slapping incident, she visited the school and hit the boy's teacher on the arm.