Teen commended for helping neighbors evacuate in fire

Teen commended for helping neighbors evacuate in fireBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 6, 2024 - 14:20
A 16-year-old high school student received a certificate of appreciation from local police Wednesday for alerting his neighbors and helping them escape during a fire earlier this month.
Kim Min-jun, in his second year of Gwangdong High School in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, was commended by the Namyangju Bukbu Police Station for his contribution during the June 1 fire at an apartment complex in the town of Jinjeob-eup.
When the fire broke out at around 9:25 p.m. at a second floor unit, Kim -- a resident of a 21st floor unit -- went floor to floor knocking on each door to notify them of the fire. No death or severe injury was caused by the fire.
"There are a lot of old people living in the apartment who have trouble walking, and it worried me that they might not know a fire has broken out," Kim said. The boy was treated for smoke inhalation, but has recovered full health.
