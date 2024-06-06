Teen commended for helping neighbors evacuate in fire

Kim Min-jun (center) poses with officials from Namyangju Bukbu Police Station after receiving a certificate of appreciation for helping residents evacuate in the June 1 fire. (Namyangju Bukbu Police Station)

A 16-year-old high school student received a certificate of appreciation from local police Wednesday for alerting his neighbors and helping them escape during a fire earlier this month.

Kim Min-jun, in his second year of Gwangdong High School in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, was commended by the Namyangju Bukbu Police Station for his contribution during the June 1 fire at an apartment complex in the town of Jinjeob-eup.

When the fire broke out at around 9:25 p.m. at a second floor unit, Kim -- a resident of a 21st floor unit -- went floor to floor knocking on each door to notify them of the fire. No death or severe injury was caused by the fire.

"There are a lot of old people living in the apartment who have trouble walking, and it worried me that they might not know a fire has broken out," Kim said. The boy was treated for smoke inhalation, but has recovered full health.