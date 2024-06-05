[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. If Steve Jungton had had any aspirations about applying for a managerial position at a rival company, he ------- so years ago.

(A) will do

(B) would do

(C) would be doing

(D) would have done

해석

만일 Steve Jungton이 경쟁사의 관리직에 지원하는 데 조금이라도 포부가 있었다면, 그는 수년 전에 그렇게 했었을 것이다.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기 문제

if절에 주어(Steve Jungton) + had p.p.(had had)가 왔으므로 이 문장은 가정법 과거 완료 문장이다. 주절에는 이와 짝을 이루는 would have p.p.가 와야 하므로 (D) would have done이 정답이다.

어휘

aspiration 포부, 열망 apply for ~에 지원하다 managerial 관리의, 경영의

2. A memorandum e-mailed ------- the staff gave notice that an office assembly was scheduled in the large conference room for the afternoon.

(A) to

(B) in

(C) of

(D) as

해석

직원들에게 이메일로 발송된 메모는 오후에 대회의실에서 회사 회의가 예정되어 있음을 알렸다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘~에게 이메일로 발송된 메모’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘~에게’라는 의미의 전치사 (A) to가 정답이다.

어휘

memorandum 메모, 비망록 give notice 알리다, 통지하다

conference room 회의실

3. The author is ------- more publicity for his newest non-fiction book by joining talk shows and accepting invitations to book launches.

(A) submitting

(B) seeking

(C) ejecting

(D) tearing

해석

그 작가는 토크쇼에 참가하고 출간 행사 초청을 수락하면서 그의 최신 논픽션 저서를 더 많이 홍보하고자 노력하고 있다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘그 작가는 그의 최신 논픽션 저서를 더 많이 홍보하고자 노력하고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~하고자 노력하다, 추구하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (B) seeking이 정답이다. 참고로 (A)의 submit는 ‘제출하다’, (C)의 eject는 ‘쫓아내다, 내쫓다’, (D)의 tear는 ‘찢다, 뜯다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

publicity 홍보, 선전 non-fiction 논픽션, 비소설, 실화 invitation 초청, 초대

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(D) / (A) / (B)

