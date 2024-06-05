[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Charles looked uncomfortable while he was giving his presentation.

B: Yeah, _____________________________ speaking in front of a crowd.

(a) really doesn’t enjoy his

(b) really doesn’t he enjoy

(c) he really doesn’t enjoy

(d) he enjoys not really

해석

A: Charles는 발표할 때 불편해 보였어.

B: 맞아, 그는 군중 앞에서 말하는 걸 정말 좋아하지 않아.

해설

부정문 어순 채우기

문장에 목적어(speaking in front of a crowd)만 있고 주어와 동사가 없으므로, 주어(he)와 동사(enjoy)를 모두 포함하는 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 동사(enjoy)는 일반동사이므로, ‘그는 좋아하지 않아’라는 의미를 ‘does + not + 동사원형’의 어순으로 부정문을 표현한 (c) he really doesn’t enjoy가 정답이다.

어휘

uncomfortable 불편한

2.

A: Should we pack food and sleeping bags?

B: We don’t have to. We’ll _____________________ accommodations and meals at the camp.

(a) be provided with

(b) be providing

(c) provide with

(d) provide

해석

A: 우리 음식과 침낭들을 챙겨야 할까?

B: 그럴 필요 없어. 우린 야영지에서 숙소와 식사를 제공받을 거야.

해설

능동태/수동태 구별하여 동사 채우기

‘우리는 숙소와 식사를 제공받을 것이다’라는 수동의 의미 관계가 되어야 하므로, ‘be동사 + p.p.’의 형태로 수동태를 바르게 표현한 (a) be provided with가 정답이다. (b)를 쓸 경우 ‘will be + -ing’ 형태의 능동태 미래 진행형 시제가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

pack 챙기다 sleeping bag 침낭 accommodation 숙소, 숙박

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. To be in peak condition for the triathlon, Kelly _______ have started training one month earlier than she did.

(a) will

(b) should

(c) would

(d) may

해석

Kelly는 철인 3종 경기에 최상의 상태에 있기 위해 그녀가 그랬던 것보다 한 달 더 일찍 훈련을 시작했어야 했다.

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: should

의미에 맞는 조동사를 채우는 문제이다. ‘Kelly는 한 달 더 일찍 훈련을 시작했어야 했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘~했어야 했다(그런데 하지 않았다)’를 뜻하는 should have p.p.가 와야 한다. 따라서 (b) should가 정답이다.

어휘

peak 최상의 triathlon 철인 3종 경기

4. Exposure of ice to room temperature results in a ___________ of the hydrogen bonds between water molecules, which causes the ice to melt.

(a) weaken

(b) to weaken

(c) weakened

(d) weakening

해석

실온에서의 얼음 노출은 물 분자들 사이의 수소 결합이 약해지는 결과로 이어지며, 이는 얼음이 녹는 원인이 된다.

해설

동명사 자리 채우기

전치사 in 뒤에 목적어가 없고, 빈칸 앞에 부정관사(a)가 왔으므로, 빈칸에는 전치사의 목적어가 되면서 부정관사와 함께 사용될 수 있는 동명사나 명사가 올 수 있다. 따라서 동명사 (d) weakening이 정답이다.

어휘

exposure 노출 room temperature 실온, 실내 온도 hydrogen 수소 bond 결합

molecule 분자 melt 녹다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Hey, where did you buy those shoe?

(b) B: These? I got them at a yard sale.

(c) A: They look good on you.

(d) B: Thanks! They were cheap, too.

해석

(a) A: 이봐, 너 그 신발 어디서 산 거야?

(b) B: 이거? 마당 세일에서 샀어.

(c) A: 너한테 잘 어울린다.

(d) B: 고마워! 값도 쌌어.

해설

단수 명사를 써서 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 단수 명사 shoe가 오면 틀리다. 명사 shoe는 셀 수 있는 가산 명사이고, 복수 명사 앞에 쓰이는 지시대명사 those가 왔으므로, shoe가 복수형 shoes로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Hey, where did you buy those shoe?가 정답이다.

어휘

yard sale 마당 세일

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (a) / (b) / (d) / (a) shoe → shoes

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn