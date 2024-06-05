[Hello India] Krafton eyes bigger footing in India

Krafton, the developer of the popular shooting game PUBG: Battlegrounds, is looking to go beyond the boundaries of its main sector -- developing and publishing games -- in India in the long term as the company is focused on becoming a local publisher offering popular games in the world’s most populous country.

“The biggest goal for now is to become a true local publisher that publishes games beloved by the Indian game market besides BGMI,“ said Sohn Hyun-il, CEO of Krafton India, in a video interview with The Korea Herald on Monday, referring to the immensely popular shooting game Battlegrounds Mobile India specifically developed for the local market.

“On top of that, our mid- to long-term goal is to enter into new businesses other than publishing (games) through (merger and acquisition) or internal team building.”

Sohn, who leads the Korean game developer’s Indian office, explained that the impression of Krafton actively carrying out investments has been formed in the local startup sector, adding that this opens up the doors for early-stage companies to seek after Krafton’s investment.

Krafton has invested 228.1 billion won ($165.8 million) in the Indian market, a little over half of the 400-billion-won investment pledge the company announced in August last year.

According to Sohn, Krafton operates two offices in India: one in Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India for the burgeoning IT industry there, and another in Delhi, a union territory of India containing the country’s capital city New Delhi.

“Here in Bengaluru, we have our main office in India,” he said. “There are about 60 people working here. There are about five people at the smaller office in Delhi who are in charge of government affairs and corporate social responsibility.”

The Krafton India CEO pointed to the company’s preemptive measures to cope with government regulation to minimize risks.

Thanks to Battlegrounds’ already famous intellectual property worldwide, Krafton’s entrance into the Indian market came in July 2021 with a bang as BGMI became the No. 1 game on the App Store within a year of its launch. It was not, however, all sunshine and rainbows as the Indian government suddenly banned the mobile game in July 2022. The ban was eventually lifted in May 2023.