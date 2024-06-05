Renowned US, UK artists across genres to perform in Seoul

Several renowned American and British artists of diverse genres will perform in Korea in the latter half of this year.

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly will hold her first concert in Korea, performing at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 27 as part of her Asia tour "Purple Skies," according to Live Nation Korea.

Kelly, winner of two Grammy awards in 2019, is best known in Korea for her collaboration with Le Sserafim's Kim Chaewon on her song "Spruce." Many K-pop singers, including BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, and aespa's Winter, have covered and recommended Kelly's songs, "Paper Hearts" and "Confetti."

Kelly's second album, "Hiding Place," featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin, won Best Gospel Album, and its track, "Never Alone" won Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Kelly was originally scheduled to perform in Korea in April 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly will also perform in Taiwan, Singapore the Philippines and Japan on this tour.