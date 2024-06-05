Renowned US, UK artists across genres to perform in Seoul

Most Popular
Renowned US, UK artists across genres to perform in SeoulBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : June 5, 2024 - 15:16
Several renowned American and British artists of diverse genres will perform in Korea in the latter half of this year.
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly will hold her first concert in Korea, performing at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 27 as part of her Asia tour "Purple Skies," according to Live Nation Korea.
Kelly, winner of two Grammy awards in 2019, is best known in Korea for her collaboration with Le Sserafim's Kim Chaewon on her song "Spruce." Many K-pop singers, including BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, and aespa's Winter, have covered and recommended Kelly's songs, "Paper Hearts" and "Confetti."
Kelly's second album, "Hiding Place," featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin, won Best Gospel Album, and its track, "Never Alone" won Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 61st Grammy Awards.
Kelly was originally scheduled to perform in Korea in April 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly will also perform in Taiwan, Singapore the Philippines and Japan on this tour.
Gen Z pop star Conan Gray will have two concerts in Korea in September, some 18 months after his last visit.
Gray's concerts, part of his world tour, "Found Heaven On Tour," will be held at KBS Arena, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Sept. 6-7.
Gray's 2020 single "Maniac" went multiplatinum – which means the album has sold more than two million copies -- worldwide, and his first studio album, "Kid Krow," reached No. 5 on the Billboard album chart. His hit "Heather" also trended on TikTok and entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Gray first visited Korea as the headliner for the 2022 "Haus of Wonder" festival and held his first standalone concert in Korea in February last year.
Returning after some 11 years is Brooklyn-born hip-hop legend Nas who will perform at the multigenre music festival "Rapbeat 2024." The festival will be held at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon Sept. 21-22, according to festival organizer Culture Think.
Nas, an icon of East Coast hip-hop revered by giants like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Ye, marks the 30th anniversary of his legendary debut album, "Illmatic," this year, making his upcoming performance even more significant.
Meanwhile, the Rapbeat Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, promises a diverse lineup including hip-hop, R&B, indie and rock artists, heralding its evolution into a comprehensive multigenre music festival.
Global pop star Dua Lipa will hold a solo concert at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on Dec. 4, according to concert promoter Live National Korea. This will be her first solo concert in Korea since May 2018.
Lipa is a globally acclaimed artist with three Grammy Awards and seven Brit Awards. She won the Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Act at the 38th Brit Awards in 2016, and the Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.
Her second studio album, "Future Nostalgia," released in 2020, won Album of the Year at the Brit Awards and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards.
In April, Lipa was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2024." Her third studio album, "Radical Optimism," was released in May and she will begin her world tour in June.
