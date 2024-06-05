Education minister seeks to foster cooperation with Uganda

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho met with Uganda's Vice President Jessica Epel Alupo on Wednesday during the South Korea-Africa summit, which kicked off Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to invigorate cooperation and exchanges in the education sector between South Korea and Uganda, including international student exchanges and promoting official development assistance, according to the Education Ministry.

They also addressed education in the digital transformation era, with Lee sharing South Korea's recent innovations in digital-based education policies.

“Uganda is a key country for development cooperation and has been actively collaborating with Korea in education since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” said Lee. “Through this visit, we aim to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, foster shared growth and solidarity, and work closely to develop future human resources."

Jessica Epel Alupo, Uganda's ninth vice president and the second woman to hold the position, previously served as Uganda's minister of education from 2011 to 2016.

The meeting was part of South Korea's first-ever summit with African nations, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, marking a significant advance in Seoul's diplomatic engagement with the Global South.

The summit brought together delegations from 48 African countries, including 25 state leaders.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this summit is the largest multilateral gathering hosted by Korea under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration since his inauguration in May 2022. It aims to elevate Korea-Africa dialogue from the ministerial to the highest levels.