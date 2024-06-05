Police officer suspended for illegally obtaining trot singer's address

Most Popular
Police officer suspended for illegally obtaining trot singer's addressBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 5, 2024 - 14:37
A police officer was recently suspended after she illegally obtained the address of a popular trot singer and went to his home, local media outlets reported Wednesday,
The Chungnam Provincial Police Agency officer in her 30s obtained the singer's address through an internal police database without permission from her supervisor in April. The singer was startled by her unannounced visit and reported her to the police.
The police confirmed the officer had accessed the singer's address for private purposes without supervisor approval. Police may view personal information such as someone's home address if necessary during an investigation, but with approval from a supervisor.
The police said it is conducting disciplinary procedures and investigating her for violating the Personal Information Protection Act.
