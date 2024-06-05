LG CNS debuts new ERP solution at SAP conference

The PerfecTwin ERP Edition is introduced to global corporate clients at SAP Sapphire 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (LG CNS)

LG CNS said Wednesday that it debuted its new enterprise resource planning solution at the SAP Sapphire 2024 trade show, which kicked off in Orlando, Florida, Monday.

PerfecTwin ERP Edition is an automated testing solution based on actual transaction data. It is specifically tailored for SAP’s enterprise resource planning software to integrate and manage all enterprise operations.

The latest solution stands out from traditional methods that verify errors using small data samples, the company said. By automatically collecting large volumes of actual transaction data, the PerfecTwin ERP Edition enables precise identification of various defects.

This solution can significantly enhance the quality of next-generation ERP systems, according to LG CNS. It addresses the previous limits of manual error detection and repetitive verification, allowing for rapid, repetitive testing of millions of data points.

LG CNS is set to officially launch the PerfecTwin ERP Edition in the US market at the end of this month.

"PerfecTwin has proved its value in the Korean market by providing differentiated solutions to clients in various sectors including finance, manufacturing and retail. The new edition will be the optimal choice for global customers that seek renovation in the SAP ERP systems," said Bae Min, head of security and solutions business at LG CNS.