[김대균의 영어산책] 토익 독해 문제에 나온 동의어 정리

성공하는 사람들의 여러 공통점들 중에는 다소 지루한 일상(routine)을 꾸준히 지켜나가는 것이 있다고 한다. 필자도 성공하는 사람에 포함되려고 지루하지만 지키는 원칙 중에 TOEIC 시험 보기가 있다. 올해도 모든 토익 시험을 보고 있는데 최근에 출제된 포인트만 잡아서 독해 동의어를 정리해 드린다. 다소 어려웠던 동의어 문제들 중심으로 정리했다. 겉으로 보기에 쉬운 단어가 어떤 문맥에서 어떤 의미로 사용되었는지 관찰하면 Korea Herald 독자 여러분의 영어 감각을 키우는데 도움이 될 것이다.

1. original = first 원래의, 처음의

The original manuscript is stored in the national archives. (원래의 원고는 국립 기록 보관소에 보관되어 있다.)

2. initiative = project 계획, 프로젝트

She launched an initiative to improve local healthcare services. (그녀는 지역 의료 서비스를 개선하기 위한 계획을 시작했다.)

Innovate Tech is collaborating with the Advanced Engineering Lab at the University of Northville on the initiative. (Innovate Tech는 Northville 대학교의 첨단 공학 연구실과 그 프로젝트에 협력하고 있습니다.)

3. function = gathering 모임, 행사

The annual function brought together leaders from various industries. (연례 행사는 다양한 산업의 지도자들을 한자리에 모았다.)

Our events coordinator will assist you in planning a memorable wedding or corporate function. (우리의 행사 조정자가 귀하의 결혼식이나 기업 모임을 기억에 남는 행사로 계획하는 데 도움을 드릴 것입니다.)

4. ordinarily = typically 일반적으로

Ordinarily, the trains run on time without any delays. (일반적으로, 기차는 지연 없이 제시간에 운행된다.)

Ordinarily, she takes a walk in the park every morning. (보통 그녀는 매일 아침 공원에서 산책을 한다.)

5. just = exactly 정확히

He arrived just as the meeting was about to start. (그는 회의가 막 시작하려는 순간에 정확히 도착했다.)

The answer is just what I was looking for. (그 답은 내가 찾고 있던 것이다.)

6. engage = involve 참여시키다, 관여하다

The program aims to engage young people in community service. (그 프로그램은 젊은 사람들을 커뮤니티 서비스에 참여시키는 것을 목표로 한다.)

7. backed = supported 지지받은, 후원받은

The proposal was backed by several prominent members of the board. (그 제안은 이사회 여러 저명한 구성원들에 의해 지지받았다.)

8. met = achieved 달성하다

The team met their sales targets ahead of schedule. (팀은 일정보다 앞서 매출 목표를 달성했다.)

9. charge = require 요구하다, 청구하다

The event will charge an entry fee of $10 per person. (그 행사는 1인당 $10의 입장료를 청구할 것이다.)

10. secure = obtain 확보하다

They managed to secure funding for the new development project. (그들은 새로운 개발 프로젝트를 위한 자금을 확보하는 데 성공했다.)

11. refine = improve 개선하다

The chef took time to refine the recipe to enhance its flavor. (그 셰프는 맛을 향상시키기 위해 레시피를 개선하는 데 시간을 들였다.)

12.capture = represent 표현하다

The painting perfectly captures the beauty of the sunset. (그 그림은 일몰의 아름다움을 완벽하게 표현하고 있다.)

13. facilitate = assist 도와주다

The manager's role is to facilitate communication between the departments. (매니저의 역할은 부서 간의 소통을 도와주는 것이다.)

14.highlight = emphasize 강조하다

The report highlights the key findings from the research. (그 보고서는 연구의 주요 결과를 강조하고 있다.)

15. illustrate = demonstrate 보여주다

The professor used a diagram to illustrate the concept. (교수님은 개념을 보여주기 위해 다이어그램을 사용했다.)

16.modify = alter 수정하다

The engineer had to modify the design to improve efficiency. (그 엔지니어는 효율성을 높이기 위해 디자인을 수정해야 했다.)

17.signify = indicate 나타내다

The red light signifies that the machine is in use. (빨간 불은 기계가 사용 중임을 나타낸다.)

18.undergo = experience 겪다

The patient will undergo surgery tomorrow morning. (그 환자는 내일 아침에 수술을 겪을 것이다.)

19.justify = explain 정당화하다

He tried to justify his actions to his parents. (그는 자신의 행동을 부모님께 정당화하려고 했다.)