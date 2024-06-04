[Graphic News] ‘75% of global workers use AI’

A recent report from Microsoft reveals that 3 out of 4 knowledge workers worldwide are using artificial intelligence in their jobs, marking 2024 as the year AI becomes integral to the workplace.

The “2024 Work Trend Index,” a collaborative research effort by Microsoft and LinkedIn, examines how AI is transforming work, leadership, and hiring practices globally, based on a survey of 31,000 individuals across 31 countries.

The study found that 75 percent of global workers (including 73 percent of Koreans) are utilizing AI in their work, with 46 percent having adopted the technology within the last six months. Additionally, 78 percent of all workers and 85 percent of Korean workers are bringing their own AI tools to enhance their individual work efficiency.

Furthermore, 79 percent of global leaders and 80 percent of Korean leaders believe their companies must adopt AI to remain competitive. Sixty-six percent of leaders including 70 percent of Korean leaders indicate they will not hire candidates lacking AI skills.