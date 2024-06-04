[Bio USA] Biotech firms compete to fill void of Chinese rivals at Bio USA

Lee Seung-kyou, vice president of the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, speaks during a conference at Bio USA in San Diego on Monday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

The Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency together with the Trade Ministry opened its Korea Pavilion at the Bio International Convention on Monday to support small to mid-sized firms in attracting new business partners.

This year is the largest-ever operation of a Korean pavilion with 26 participating firms and two institutions installed in the pavilion zone. Among some 20,000 industry officials participating globally, over 1,000 are affiliated with Korean firms.

The US Congress' BioSecure Act, which is likely to restrict further transactions with Chinese bio companies, has heightened tensions between the US and China. This was evident at this year's Bio USA, where Chinese firms were notably absent.

"With the Japanese market actively participating in capitalizing on the risks posed by China, the bio industry has transcended the private sector, now becoming a matter of national agenda," said Lee Seung-kyou, vice president of the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, at the Korea Pavilion on Monday. "One of the keynote speakers at this year's event is a former military general, which implies the growing importance of biosecurity and bio-sovereignty that the Korean government should consider," he added.

In regards to recent trends in the bio sector, Lee added that while CDMO remains in constant demand, obesity treatments and new drug development using AI are rapidly gaining attention. "Whatever type the manufacturing or developing process, ensuring sustainable supply processes along the way, such as white bio and green bio, is also a critical challenge in partnering with the United States and Europe," Lee explained.