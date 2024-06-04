Tmax unveils new corporate identity to mark 27th anniversary

Park Dae-yeon, chief technology officer of Tmax, speaks at the company's 27th anniversary ceremony held in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Tmax Group)

Korean software developer Tmax Group celebrated its 27th anniversary Monday by unveiling its renewed corporate identity.

Held in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, 550 employees joined the anniversary event, with an additional 1,000 participating online through Tmax's collaboration solution, Tmax WAPL.

The new CI, introduced by Kim Jae-hwan, chief marketing officer of Tmax, embodies the company's outstanding, boundless and integrative qualities. The vibrant blue color conveys a sense of vitality and signifies a future with AI technology.

"The smooth curves in the CI symbolize our adaptability to new technologies, while the upright adjustment from the previously tilted CI reflects our commitment to integrity and reliable technological excellence," Kim said.

In his congratulatory remarks, Park Dae-yeon, chief technology officer of Tmax, said: "Over the past 27 years, Tmax has established itself as a leading IT company in Korea. The new CI marks the beginning of our new journey to create a brand-new industrial landscape in the era of digital transformation."