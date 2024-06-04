[Bridging Cultures] Ask questions, Goethe-Institut director says

Clemens Treter, director of the Goethe-Institut Korea, poses for a photo ahead of a recent interview with The Korea Herald at the institute in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The arts are all about asking questions, even if the answers to everything are not presented all at once, according to the director of the Goethe-Institut Korea.

In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Clemens Treter, director of the Goethe-Institut Korea, said his mission is to help open up space for such exploration -- a job he has been busy performing since he took the post in September 2022.

“We will also then get back to society and maybe influence and get other people to think,” Treter said of the power of dialogue, citing a project he initiated in March 2022.

At the inaugural meeting of “Lucky Supper Club,” two Korean women artists -- a cultural event planner and a pansori singer who performs traditional Korean narrative singing --talked over dinner about dealing with the difficulties working mothers face.

“If you’re an artist and you don’t have childcare, what do you do?” Treter said of the discussion moderated by Son Hyun, an engineer-turned-writer, as guests offered their take on a problem Korea has been grappling with for some time.

The May meetup that focused on “debating in difficult times” marked one of the eight suppers scheduled for the year.

Immigration, Treter added, is another complex topic relevant to both Korea and Germany -- a country with “a lot of immigration” compared to Korea, which is “still quite not that open.”

Treter noted artists of different backgrounds render a richer German culture, acknowledging, however, that the shift accompanies the “complexities of the world” that are “not always easy to handle,” because they can spark tension.

“There’s no one answer,” Treter said. “It isn’t easy, but through the arts, you can also, as I said, take this kind of a more playful approach.”