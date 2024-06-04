[Bridge to Africa] Morocco urges Korea to enhance cooperation in Atlantic coast vision

Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita(left), and South Korean Minister of Trade Cheong In-kyo hold talks at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Sunday. (Embassy of Morocco in Seoul)

Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, called on South Korea to enhance cooperation with the country’s Atlantic coast vision, which aims to connect its coastline to the Americas.

"Today, the focus of the African continent has shifted towards developing and enhancing the Atlantic coast,” said Bourita in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Monday.

“We must strive to reach landlocked African nations that also need these benefits," he said, noting the efforts of Moroccan King Mohammed VI's in promoting access to the Atlantic Ocean for Sahel countries including Niger, Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The Sahel, an Arabic term meaning "shore," refers to the semi-arid region in North-Central Africa between the Sahara Desert and the Savanna.

The initiative aims to make Morocco’s roads, ports and railways available to these landlocked states, Bourita said, highlighting the African Atlantic States Process (AASP) and the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic Gas Pipeline project as key initiatives.

The African Atlantic States Process (AASP) was initiated by Morocco in 2009 to make the Atlantic African space a zone of peace, stability and shared prosperity, according to the Moroccan government.