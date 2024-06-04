Green energy firms showcase innovations at ENVEX 2024

Environment Minister Han Wha-jin (sixth from left), Shin Jin-soo (seventh from left), president of the Korea Environment Conservation Institute, along with other officials, attend the opening ceremony of ENVEX 2024 at Coex in Seoul on Monday. (Korea Environment Conservation Institute)

The Ministry of Environment and the Korea Environment Conservation Institute are co-hosting the International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX) at Coex in Seoul, which began Monday and runs to Wednesday.

Launched in 1979, ENVEX, now in its 45th year, aims to boost domestic demand and lay export bases for outstanding small and medium-sized green energy enterprises. It boasts the longest history among environmental technology exhibitions in Korea.

ENVEX will showcase approximately 2,000 green technologies related to water, air management, carbon neutrality and resource circulation from 285 domestic and international companies. Included are 85 overseas firms from 17 countries, such as Germany, Switzerland and China. Around 44,000 visitors, including international buyers, are expected to attend.

This year's exhibition presents cutting-edge environmental technologies such as flood prevention systems for sewage pipes and recycled leather yarn manufacturing through themed exhibit halls.

The upscaled carbon neutrality exhibit hall will highlight artificial intelligence-powered waste optical sorting robots, hydrogen refueling station control systems and biogas utilization facilities.

A variety of additional events, including domestic and international business consultations, investment and intellectual property consultations and forums discussing policies and directions for the green industry will also be prepared.

"I hope this exhibition widely promotes the outstanding technologies of domestic small and medium-sized environmental enterprises, ultimately contributing to green transformation," expressed Environment Minister Han Wha-jin.