KTO holds photography contest

The Korea Tourism Organization announced that it is accepting applications for a photo contest aimed at discovering the charms of South Korea.

Under the theme of “Discover Amazing Moments in Korea,” this year’s contest, which started on Tuesday, offers the applicants an opportunity to present their photos of South Korea from three different sections: digital camera, smartphone and drone.

The submitted works will be evaluated in four categories -- photography, tourism, promotion and marketing -- by the public and experts from various fields. To prevent biased assessments, the KTO will use an anonymous review process.

The annual event will give the top winner -- regardless of the competitive sectors -- a presidential award and prize money of 5 million won ($3,643).

Winners for gold, silver and bronze prizes will be selected as well.

Those who earn the gold prizes, or the culture minister’s awards, will receive 3 million won (2,186). The silver and bronze prize winners will be awarded with 2 million and 1 million won, respectively.

A total of 90 pictures will also be selected for 300,000 won ($218.6) in prize money.

According to the KTO, anyone who lives in the country can participate in the photo contest.

Applicants can submit their works via the KTO’s official website kto.visitkorea.or.kr/photocon until 4 p.m., July 18.

“The photo contest will offer a chance to see the charm of South Korean tourism from a new perspective. The submitted works will be used to promote the country in the near future as well,” You Jin-ho, the executive vice president of KTO’s tourism content strategy division, said Tuesday. The photos will be featured in the organization’s promotional works, at KTO’s overseas branches and in Korean embassies abroad, You added.

Online and offline exhibitions of this year's winning photos are scheduled to be held at the end of the year.

The winners will be announced Nov. 5, according to the KTO.