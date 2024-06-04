Cows escape farm and wander around road

This photo is not directly related to this article (123rf)

Around 20 cows escaped from a farm in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province in the middle of the night, wandering around on a nearby road for over an hour, before rescue authorities captured and returned them to the farm's owner early Tuesday.

According to the Gyeongsang Fire Service Headquarters, the cows broke out of their barn at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. Several eyewitnesses filmed the animals walking around the road in a herd.

Authorities said no accidents were reported as a result of the cows' escape, as very few cars were on the road at the time.

Local police are conducting an investigation to find out exactly how the incident occurred.