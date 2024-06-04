Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons

    Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
  2. 2

    Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows

    Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
  3. 3

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
  4. 4

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage
  5. 5

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
  1. 6

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
  2. 7

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India
  4. 9

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller
  5. 10

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
ssg
소아쌤

Cows escape farm and wander around road

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : June 4, 2024 - 14:36

    • Link copied

This photo is not directly related to this article (123rf) This photo is not directly related to this article (123rf)

Around 20 cows escaped from a farm in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province in the middle of the night, wandering around on a nearby road for over an hour, before rescue authorities captured and returned them to the farm's owner early Tuesday.

According to the Gyeongsang Fire Service Headquarters, the cows broke out of their barn at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. Several eyewitnesses filmed the animals walking around the road in a herd.

Authorities said no accidents were reported as a result of the cows' escape, as very few cars were on the road at the time.

Local police are conducting an investigation to find out exactly how the incident occurred.

More from Headlines