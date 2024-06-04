PPP to push for law revision to compensate for damage caused by NK trash balloons

The ruling People Power Party said Tuesday it will push for a law revision allowing compensation for any citizen who suffers damage from North Korea's trash-carrying balloons.

During a party meeting, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho noted the lack of legal grounds to compensate South Korean citizens who had their cars partially destroyed and experienced other property damage from the balloons.

"We will push for an amendment to the Framework Act on Civil Defense to establish the legal basis for compensation for damage," Choo said, calling for the opposition Democratic Party's support.

The PPP plans to propose the amendment as early as Tuesday.

Since Thursday, Pyongyang has sent nearly 1,000 balloons carrying trash to the South in what it called a "tit-for-tat" action against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by Seoul activists.

The North said it will temporarily halt dropping balloons across the border after the South Korean government on Sunday warned of "unendurable" measures, including resuming loudspeaker broadcasting. (Yonhap)