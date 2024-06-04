Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons

    Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
  2. 2

    Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows

    Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
  3. 3

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
  4. 4

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage
  5. 5

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
  1. 6

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
  2. 7

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India
  4. 9

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller
  5. 10

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
ssg
피터빈트

Cabinet approves full suspension of inter-Korean tension reduction pact

By Yonhap

Published : June 4, 2024 - 11:18

    • Link copied

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gavel during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gavel during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a motion calling for the full suspension of a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact after North Korea sent hundreds of trash-filled balloons across the border.

The motion was approved during a Cabinet meeting held a day after the presidential National Security Council decided to suspend the Comprehensive Military Agreement in response to the North's balloon campaign and jamming of GPS signals in recent days.

The motion will be sent to President Yoon Suk Yeol for signing.

"North Korea's continuous provocations not only greatly threaten the lives and safety of our people, but also seriously undermine peace on the Korean Peninsula," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during the Cabinet meeting, also citing the North's ballistic missile launches on Thursday.

"(The pact's suspension) is legitimate under procedures stipulated by our law, enables military exercises that were restricted near the Military Demarcation Line under the Sept. 19 military agreement, and enables us to take more sufficient and immediate action against North Korea's provocations," he said, noting the suspension will be effective "until mutual trust between the South and the North is restored."

The full suspension of the pact, which is often dubbed the "Sept. 19 military agreement" after the day when it was signed in 2018, will allow South Korea to resume military training near the border and restart loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts into the North.

The government already suspended part of the agreement in November in response to North Korea's successful launch of a military spy satellite.

Under the partial suspension, no-fly zones around the border were lifted to allow South Korea to resume reconnaissance and surveillance activities in the area.

A resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts is certain to anger Pyongyang, as they have typically aired criticism of the Kim Jong-un regime's human rights abuses, as well as news and K-pop songs.

North Korea sent nearly 1,000 trash-carrying balloons into the South starting last Tuesday, calling it a "tit-for-tat" action against South Korean activists sending propaganda leaflets into the North.

After Seoul hinted at resuming loudspeaker broadcasts on Sunday, Pyongyang said it would temporarily halt the balloon operations.

"We urge North Korea once again to immediately halt all provocations threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and to come forward to the path to joint prosperity between South and North," Han said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines