S. Korea will be 'true friend' to Africa: Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right, middle) is seen at the reception for the welcome dinner on the eve of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit. The dinner event took place in Shilla Hotel in Seoul Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that South Korea will be Africa's "true friend" for the continent's common goal of achieving economic growth, given that South Korea, which was once one of the world's poorest countries, achieved its own economic breakthrough and prosperity in a dramatic fashion.

At a welcoming dinner held Monday in Seoul on the eve of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, Yoon brought up "ubuntu," a term referring to the essence of humanity used among sub-Saharan tribes of the Bantu language family, "harambe," meaning "pull altogether" in Swahili, and "nit nitai garabam," a Wolof proverb from Senegal meaning "a person is the medicine of another person," stressing that the spirit of togetherness in Africa was also observed in South Korea's agricultural community, such as in the communal labor called "pumasi" and farmers' guild "dure."

At the welcoming dinner at Shilla Seoul, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee greeted some 60 invitees representing the 48 participating African countries, according to the president's office.

The dinner featured media projections inspired by traditional Korean art, stage performances by Korean drum bands, taekwondo performers, a K-pop band, a Korean aria singer, a choir playing Korean and African music as well as dishes incorporating both Korean and African cuisine.