Yoon meets 10 African leaders ahead of Korea-Africa Summit

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
2
Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
-
3
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
4
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
5
China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission
-
6
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
7
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
8
Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
-
9
Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge
-
10
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
Yoon meets 10 African leaders ahead of Korea-Africa SummitBy Yonhap
Published : June 3, 2024 - 19:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of bilateral summit meetings with leaders of 10 African nations Monday to discuss ways to expand cooperation on the eve of the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit, the presidential office said.
Yoon had back-to-back meetings with leaders from Lesotho, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Togo, Rwanda, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde at the presidential office in Seoul.
The leaders were in South Korea to attend the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, which will bring together delegations from 48 African countries, including the leaders of 25 of them.
Yoon has held separate meetings with the leaders from Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Ethiopia, who were on state visits to the nation.
In each summit meeting, Yoon said South Korea has steadily enhanced exchanges and cooperation with Africa for over five decades, and wished for the upcoming summit to serve as a turning point for strengthening cooperation in various fields, such as energy, infrastructure, critical minerals and agriculture, his office said.
Yoon also underscored that Seoul's hosting of the inaugural summit demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling responsibilities and contributions to the international community as a global pivotal state.
The African leaders said they want to learn from Korea's experience of rising to an economic power from the ruins of the 1950-53 Korean War and expressed their hope to expand cooperation in all areas, including development projects, according to the office.
Following Monday's talks, Yoon hosted a welcoming dinner with about 60 delegations from the participating countries.
The main session of the summit will be held at the Kintex in Ilsan, north of Seoul, on the first day, followed by a business summit in Seoul on the second day.
More from Headlines
-
Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
-
Hyundai eyes IPO to increase presence in India
-
Ministry urges doctors to end walkout, mulls processing resignations