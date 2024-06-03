[Photo News] Tanzanian leader meets singer Cho Yong-pil

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania (right) and South Korean singer Cho Yong-pil pose for a photo after a meeting held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Seoul on Monday. (Tanzanian Presidential Office)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania met with the legendary South Korean singer Cho Yong-pil at the JW Marriott Hotel in Seoul on Monday.

The meeting took place as Hassan visited Seoul ahead of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

During their meeting, Hassan highlighted the deep connection the singer has with Tanzania.

Cho released the megahit song "Leopard of Kilimanjaro," part of his eighth album released in 1985, which has remained one of his signature hits for over 30 years.

In recognition of his cultural influence, Cho was invited to visit the Serengeti at the invitation of the Tanzanian government in 1999, during which he toured prominent sites including Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Serengeti National Park.

Inspired by his experiences in Tanzania, he dropped a single titled "Road to 20-Prelude 1," featuring two tracks, one of them titled "Like Serengeti," containing a message of cheering for people to broaden their perspectives without hesitation in a world where infinite opportunities abound.

"The songs brought our two countries closer together, promoting Tanzania's iconic tourist destinations," said Hassan.

"It was an overwhelming moment to witness such an unforgettable sight," replied Cho.