Applications open for CJ-Fulbright Music Award

The first recipient of CJ-Fulbright Music Award, Kim Yoo-jin, (center) is seen posing for a photo. (CJ Cultural Foundation)

CJ Cultural Foundation said Monday it is seeking applicants for its scholarship program titled the CJ-Fulbright Music Award, which aims to assist students in pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in popular music at US graduate schools.

From Monday until July 7, South Korean citizens who hold a bachelor's degree or are on track to receive one by February 2025 can apply for CJ-Fulbright Music Award through the official website of the CJ Cultural Foundation. Applicants are also required to submit TOEFL iBT or IELTS Academic scores that are valid until February 2025.

The scholarship candidates will be announced in September following document evaluation and audition.

The final recipients of the scholarship will be decided after the candidates are accepted to graduate school for the fall semester of 2025.

The recipients will receive support for tuition and living expenses up to $55,000 for the first year of their studies. Based on their academic achievements, scholarship recipients may qualify for a maximum of three years of funding. The maximum support possible over three years is a total of $120,000.

Health insurance and round-trip international airfare will also be provided to awardees.

Meanwhile, the first CJ-Fulbright Music Award went to Kim Yoo-jin, who was admitted to a master's program in music technology at New York University in April.