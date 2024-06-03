Applications open for CJ-Fulbright Music Award

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
2
Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
-
3
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
4
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
5
China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission
-
6
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
7
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
8
Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge
-
9
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
-
10
[Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller
Applications open for CJ-Fulbright Music AwardBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 3, 2024 - 14:43
CJ Cultural Foundation said Monday it is seeking applicants for its scholarship program titled the CJ-Fulbright Music Award, which aims to assist students in pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in popular music at US graduate schools.
From Monday until July 7, South Korean citizens who hold a bachelor's degree or are on track to receive one by February 2025 can apply for CJ-Fulbright Music Award through the official website of the CJ Cultural Foundation. Applicants are also required to submit TOEFL iBT or IELTS Academic scores that are valid until February 2025.
The scholarship candidates will be announced in September following document evaluation and audition.
The final recipients of the scholarship will be decided after the candidates are accepted to graduate school for the fall semester of 2025.
The recipients will receive support for tuition and living expenses up to $55,000 for the first year of their studies. Based on their academic achievements, scholarship recipients may qualify for a maximum of three years of funding. The maximum support possible over three years is a total of $120,000.
Health insurance and round-trip international airfare will also be provided to awardees.
Meanwhile, the first CJ-Fulbright Music Award went to Kim Yoo-jin, who was admitted to a master's program in music technology at New York University in April.
More from Headlines
-
Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
-
Hyundai eyes IPO to increase presence in India
-
Ministry urges doctors to end walkout, mulls processing resignations