Daesang to ramp up kimchi production in Vietnam

South Korea's food maker Daesang announced Monday the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Vietnam with an investment of approximately 30 billion won ($21.8 million).

Vietnam is a key market for Daesang's global business. Fueled by the K-food wave, Daesang’s food and materials sales exceeded 200 billion won last year.

In line with this success, Daesang’s subsidiaries, Daesang Vietnam and Daesang Duc Viet, have each completed their second factories in Hai Duong Province and Hung Yen Province in northern Vietnam to expand their local food production capabilities.

With this investment, Daesang Vietnam's Hai Duong plant has increased its annual production capacity by 40 percent, expanding its dried seaweed product line and adding new facilities for manufacturing ambient convenience foods.

Similarly, Daesang Duc Viet's Hung Yen plant has more than doubled its annual production capacity. In addition to its existing meat processing products, Daesang Duc Viet will produce high-demand convenience foods such as spring rolls and banh bao at the new facility. A new kimchi production line has also been installed.

By locally producing the company’s flagship Jongga Kimchi in Vietnam, Daesang aims to increase its market share and target the convenience food market with its global food brand O’food. The company plans to introduce locally tailored products like spaghetti sauce, banh bao and spring rolls to match Vietnamese consumers’ preferences.

"We are poised to accelerate our growth in the Vietnamese market. With our expertise in food manufacturing and advanced production facilities, we aim to become a leading comprehensive food company in Vietnam," expressed a company official.