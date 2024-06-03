Korea Ginseng's fermented red ginseng boosts immunity

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
2
Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
-
3
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
4
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
5
Line has more new users than KakaoTalk for the 3rd straight week
-
6
China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission
-
7
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
8
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
9
Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge
-
10
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
Korea Ginseng's fermented red ginseng boosts immunityBy Park Se-ra
Published : June 3, 2024 - 13:38
Korea Ginseng, a ginseng brand of Korean health product and cosmetics retailer DAV International, has introduced red ginseng products to combat exhaustion and weakened immunity due to recent temperature fluctuations.
Red ginseng is renowned for its immune-boosting properties, particularly its antioxidant and blood flow benefits. These benefits are largely attributed to saponins, compounds found in ginseng that help defend against external factors such as viral infections. Specifically, ginsenoside, a class of saponin unique to ginseng, increases significantly when ginseng is converted to red ginseng.
According to a study published in the Journal of the Korean Society of Food Science and Nutrition in 2004, the absorptivity of these components varies due to differences in the activity of intestinal microbial enzymes. To improve absorption, Korea Ginseng has incorporated a lactobacillus fermentation process in the production of their red ginseng, creating fermented red ginseng.
Korea Ginseng’s Fermented Korean Red Ginseng Capsule, formulated entirely with fermented red ginseng, also enhances safety by using vegetarian capsules and eliminating the pigmentation process.
Another product, Korean Red Ginseng Anytime is a stick-type, easily ingestible product containing 26 percent six-year-old red ginseng and 16 milligrams of ginsenoside.
"Repurchase rates from customers who have tried capsulized red ginseng made with the lactobacillus fermentation process are steadily growing. We hope customers take care of their health during the high temperatures and monsoon season this summer with our product," a company official said.
Further details and products can be found on the official website of Korea Ginseng.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off trilateral exercises this year