Man paralyzed during police interrogation

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
2
Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
-
3
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
4
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
5
Line has more new users than KakaoTalk for the 3rd straight week
-
6
China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission
-
7
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
8
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
9
Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge
-
10
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
Man paralyzed during police interrogationBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 3, 2024 - 13:33
Two South Korean police officers have been suspended after a civilian they had been interrogating suffered a major spinal injury, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, local police officials said Monday.
The victim, in his 50s, had been undergoing questioning at Asan Police Station in South Chungcheong Province at 1:30 a.m. on May 11, when he suddenly stood up from his seat and leaned his upper body forward. One of the police officers grabbed him from behind and pulled him back, and the victim fell to the floor, hitting a chair hard in the process.
Unable to get up, he was diagnosed with a spinal injury to the C5, C6 vertebrae of his neck, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. It is unclear if the paralysis is permanent, with the victim showing signs of recovering some feeling in his toes after undergoing surgery.
The victim had been under investigation for obstruction of official duties by slapping a police officer on May 10.
Asan Police Station suspended the officer who had pulled the victim from behind, along with the officer's superior for failing to prevent the situation. Charges have not yet been filed for the injury. The Chungnam Provincial Police Agency is having the adjacent Cheonan Seobuk Police Station handle the case.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off trilateral exercises this year