Seoul mayor swims in Han River, praises 'unbelievably clean' water

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows strong action against NK trash balloons
-
2
Controversy ignites over regulation of online entertainment shows
-
3
N. Korea sends some 720 more trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea, continues GPS jamming for 5 days
-
4
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
5
Line has more new users than KakaoTalk for the 3rd straight week
-
6
China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission
-
7
South Korea, Japan defense chiefs agree to put past behind them at Singapore meeting
-
8
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
9
Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge
-
10
Jirisan bear sighting raises concerns: experts reassure public on low attack risk
Seoul mayor swims in Han River, praises 'unbelievably clean' waterBy No Kyung-min
Published : June 3, 2024 - 11:25
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon swam across the Han River on Sunday as a participant in a triathlon festival planned by the city government, praising the water quality and encouraging people to enjoy the city's beloved river through water activities.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the mayor, clad in a full-body wetsuit and swim cap emblazoned with the slogan, “Seoul My Soul,” joined around 2,000 other swimmers in the 1-kilometer swim on the second day of the 1st Sium Sium Hangang Triathlon Festival at the Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu.
"Although it was my first time swimming across the river and it felt longer than I expected, the water was unbelievably clean," Oh said, after completing the swim in about 30 minutes.
Held from Saturday to Sunday, this non-competitive event was designed for Seoulites to experience the scenic river at their own individual pace, participating in swimming, cycling and running courses offered at both beginner and advanced levels.
The mayor, known as a sports enthusiast, also completed the 20-kilometer advanced cycling course and a 10-kilometer run on Saturday.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
-
Korea, US, Japan to kick off trilateral exercises this year