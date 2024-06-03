Health minister voices concerns over planned vote on strike by community doctors

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Monday expressed concerns over a planned vote on a strike by community doctors, saying such an action would worsen a monthslong standoff with trainee doctors over the government's medical reform.

"If the medical community proceeds with a vote on a collective strike and files lawsuits against university presidents, it will only spark endless tension and discord," Cho told a government response meeting.

The Korea Medical Association, the largest doctors' organization, held candlelight vigils last week and warned of a large-scale protest against the reform plan this month, after the government finalized next year's admission plan reflecting the medical school quota hike.

The association plans to vote this week on whether to carry out a strike, including doctors at local clinics, according to media reports.

About 12,000 trainee doctors have remained off the job since late February in protest of the plan to raise the medical school admissions quota by 2,000, causing disruptions at general hospitals and emergency rooms.

Despite the protest, the government effectively finalized the quota late last month, with the Korean Council for University Education confirming next year's admissions plan, marking the first such increase in 27 years.

Cho added that the government plans to hold the annual medical exam on schedule this year, despite demands for a delay from medical students who have also walked out of classrooms in solidarity with the junior doctors.

"The government plans to notify the schedule on Monday and hold the exam on Sept. 2," the health minister said.

There have been looming concerns that delays in the supply of new doctors could trigger a domino effect, disrupting the availability of military and public health doctors as well.

Cho also noted that the government will make efforts to minimize penalties on junior doctors returning to their worksites.

"We plan to minimize disadvantages for the returning junior doctors and make efforts to improve their training environment," Cho said. (Yonhap)