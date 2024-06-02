[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

신체, 건강, 의학

1. anorexia nervosa [æ̀nəréksiə nəːrvóusə] 거식증

거식증은 살찌는 것에 대한 두려움 때문에 먹기를 거부하는 질병을 말한다. anorexic은 ‘거식증이 있는’이라는 뜻이지만 거식증 환자의 특성에 빗대어 ‘매우 말랐다’는 의미로도 쓴다. 다른 섭식 장애인 ‘폭식증’은 bulimia nervosa라고 하는데, 거식증과 반대로 많이 먹는 것을 말하지만 먹은 뒤 에 죄책감에서 음식을 토하거나 배설하는 행위를 하므로 많이 먹어서 뚱뚱한 모양을 표현하지는 않는다. ‘폭식’이라는 말 때문에 ‘비만’을 뜻하는 단어로 이해하기 쉬우니 주의해야 한다.

Before Karen Carpenter's 1983 death, the eating disorder anorexia nervosa was rarely discussed in public.

1983년 캐런 카펜터스가 사망하기 전까지 거식증이라는 섭식 장애는 공개적으로 논의된 적이 거의 없었다.

● 그녀는 살찌는 것에 대해 강박적인 공포를 보이더니 거식증 진단을 받았다.

She was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa after demonstrating an obsessive fear of gaining extra weight.

2. arthritis [ɑːrθráitis] 관절염

arthro(‘관절’을 뜻함)+itis(dermatitis(피부염), bronchitis(기관지염)처럼 ‘염증’을 표현하는 접사)로 구성된 단어다.

On rainy days, my uncle Ray's arthritis pain is so severe that he cannot play his beloved piano.

레이 삼촌은 비오는 날에 관절염 통증이 너무 심해서 좋아하는 피아노도 연주하지 못하신다.

● 관절염의 가장 일반적인 증상은 관절 주위의 통증과 부종이다.

The most common symptoms of arthritis are pain and inflammation around the joint.

3. asthma [ǽzmə] 천식

‘천식’을 뜻하며, -sth-가 [z]로 발음되니 주의해야 한다.

The recent increase in yellow dust is causing my asthma to flare up, making it even more difficult to breathe.

최근 황사가 늘면서 천식이 갑자기 심해져서 나는 숨 쉬기가 더 힘들어졌다.

● 오염이 심해지면서 아이들의 천식 발병이 증가했다.

Cases of asthma have increased among children as pollution has gotten worse.

4. autistic [ɔːtístik] 자폐증이 있는

auto(self의 의미)+ism으로 이뤄진 autism의 형용사형이다. 명사로 ‘자폐증 환자’를 뜻하기도 한다.

Our cousin Jake is autistic, and he shies away from large groups in favor of one-on-one interactions where his communication abilities are stronger.

내 사촌 제이크는 자폐증이 있어서 많은 사람들과 만나는 걸 꺼려 하고, 자신의 의사소통 능력이 향상되는 일대일 관계를 더 좋아한다.

● 자폐증은 진단을 일찍 받을수록 결과가 좋을 수 있다.

The earlier a child is diagnosed for autism, the better the outcome can be.

5. autopsy [ɔ́ːtɑpsi] 해부, 부검

auto(self)+opsy(optical과 같은 어원으로 본다는 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘직접 본다’는 뜻이 담겨 있고, 시체의 해부나 부검을 의미한다.

Nobody was surprised when the coroner's autopsy results showed that the famous pop star died of a drug overdose.

검시관의 부검 결과 그 유명 팝 스타가 약물 남용으로 사망한 것이 밝혀졌을 때 아무도 놀라지 않았다.

● 경찰은 부검을 통해 강 근처에서 죽은 채 발견된 여인의 사인이 밝혀지기를 바라고 있다.

The police are hoping an autopsy will shed light on the cause of death of a woman who was found dead near the river.

6. benign [bináin] 양성인

beni(benefit의 bene-와 같이 good이라는 의미)+gn(genesis, genius처럼 ‘태어난다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. good이 어원이므로 ‘사람의 성품이나 기후가 온화하다’는 의미를 지니나, 종양이 양성이라는 뜻으로도 많이 쓰인다. 반대말은 malign이다.

Peter was relieved to learn that the tumor under his left arm was benign.

피터는 왼쪽 팔 밑의 종양이 양성이라는 사실을 알고 안도했다.

● 온화한 기후 덕에 캘리포니아는 천혜의 포도 생산지이다.

The benign climate makes California a natural home for grape vines.

7. bleary [blíəri] 눈이 흐릿한

피로나 숙취로 눈이 침침하고 흐릿하게 보이는 상태를 가리킨다.

Bleary with dehydration and a hang-over, Richard stood at the bathroom sink, looking into his own blood-shot eyes.

탈수 증세와 숙취로 시야가 흐릿해진 리처드는 욕실 세면대에 서서 자신의 충혈된 눈을 들여다보았다.

● 나는 아침에 자고 일어나서 아직 침침한 눈으로 회사 이메일을 체크한다.

When I check my business e-mail in the morning, I am still bleary-eyed from sleep.