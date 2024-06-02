Two takes on 'Macbeth': Barrier-free through sign language, pansori

The National Theater of Korea is set to premiere a barrier-free adaptation of "Macbeth" that intertwines Korean sign language and pansori, a traditional Korean musical storytelling.

The NTOK’s in-house production is scheduled to be performed at the National Theater of Korea's Daloreum Theater in Jung-gu from June 13-16 before heading to France for a performance in July.

The story brings six deaf actors playing the key characters in sign language, while four pansori singers narrate the drama on stage.

"Many people describe sign language as beautiful and warm," said director Kim Mi-ran. "I wanted to juxtapose this by presenting a work like 'Macbeth,' which is a cold and brutal story."

The Shakespearean tragedy follows the Scottish general Macbeth who, driven by a prophecy from three witches, murders the king to ascend the throne, only to spiral into madness and ruin.