HD Korea Shipbuilding unveils safer ammonia-powered ships

Park Seung-yong, president and chief operating officer of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, presents new ammonia-fueled vessel technology at the Global Tech Forum in Athens, Greece, Friday. (HD Hyundai)

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai's shipbuilding and offshore businesses, unveiled its latest advancements in ammonia-fueled vessel technology at the Global Tech Forum on Friday in Athens, Greece.

At the forum, which attracted over 100 attendees from the global shipbuilding and maritime industry, the Korean vessel manufacturer introduced its integrated scrubber technology designed to nearly eliminate toxic gas emissions from ammonia fuel. Ammonia-fueled vessels are considered eco-friendly due to their zero carbon emissions, but the challenge has been managing the toxicity of ammonia safely.

Key industry players such as Euronova, Thenamaris and NYK showed particular interest in solutions for ammonia leakage, a major hurdle in commercializing ammonia as a fuel. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's new technology addresses the concerns with a dual-stage absorption system that reduces ammonia emissions to nearly zero. Additionally, the company's innovative exhaust outlet design positions these outlets away from crew areas, further enhancing onboard safety.

The company also presented its artificial intelligence solution for ship management and the remote drone system, emphasizing the application for ammonia-powered ships. These solutions can detect even minor leakages in real time, helping prevent accidents.

“Our advanced technologies and extensive experience in gas carriers position us as leaders in the future of shipbuilding,” said Park Seung-yong, president and chief operating officer at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will also participate in Posidonia 2024 from June 3 to 7. Posidonia is one of the world's top three shipbuilding and maritime exhibitions, along with Nor-Shipping in Norway and the Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology trade fair in Germany. This year's event will host over 2,000 companies from 77 countries, showcasing eco-friendly technologies aimed at achieving the International Maritime Organization's 2050 goals.