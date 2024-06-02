Korail offers sneak peek trip on East-West Trail of Korea

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., is offering a sneak peek of East-West Trail of Korea, a backpacking-friendly walking trail -- scheduled to be completed in 2026 -- on June 22.

The East-West Trail of Korea is an 849-kilometer trail course connecting Anmyeondo in Taean, South Chungcheong Province to Mangyangjeong Pavilion in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province.

Collaborating with Korea Forest Service, Korail Tourism Development has prepared a day trip to Yeongju, allowing travelers to explore the 47th section of the trail.

The 47th section is the second walking trail opened among other courses in the East-West Trail of Korea, following the 55th section in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, that became available in June 2023.

Tourists can hop on the KTX train at Cheongnyangri Station in Seoul -- transit services available at Wonju Station and Jecheon Station -- at 7 a.m., arrive at Yeongju Station, head to Baekdudaegan National Arboretum via a complimentary bus service, walk along the five-kilometer course of the 47th section, tour the local sights -- the temple of Buseoksa and Sosuseowon, a Confucian academy -- and return to Seoul.