NSC expected to discuss resuming loudspeaker campaign over North's launch of trash-carrying balloons

The presidential National Security Council is expected to discuss a plan to resume propaganda campaigns via loudspeakers across the border with North Korea, in response to the North's launch of some 600 balloons carrying trash to the South, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

The NSC meeting will be held Sunday afternoon and presided over by National Security Adviser Jang Ho-jin, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's military said North Korea has been sending the trash-carrying balloons to the South since Saturday, despite the South warning it would take "unendurably" painful measures against such provocative acts.

It marks the first time the presidential office will hold an NSC meeting over the North's balloon provocation.

Another source in South Korea's military said, "Loudspeakers against North Korea are ready to resume at any time."

South Korea's propaganda campaign via loudspeakers had temporarily resumed in 2010, 2015 and 2016 in the wake of the North's provocations.

The balloons carried various pieces of trash, such as cigarette butts, paper and plastic bags, just like the previous balloons, according to Seoul's military.

North Korea previously sent around 260 balloons carrying trash and excrement to the South on Tuesday and Wednesday after it warned of a "tit-for-tat action" against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by the South's activists. (Yonhap)