Chinese defence minister, Ukraine's Zelenskiy dominate Shangri-La Dialogue's last day

SINGAPORE - Chinese defence chief Dong Jun will discuss global security in an address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that is often the highlight of the summit's last day, but may be overshadowed by the presence of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy.

Dong's speech comes a day after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told delegates the Indo-Pacific region remained a key focus for the United States, even as it grappled with security assistance for Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

"Let me be clear: The United States can be secure only if Asia is secure," Austin said. "That's why the United States has long maintained our presence in this region."

Dong and Austin met for more than an hour earlier in the conference. In his speech, Dong is expected to address China's positions on the South China Sea and Taiwan.

In response to Austin's speech, Chinese Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng said the US Indo-Pacific strategy was intended "to create division, provoke confrontation and undermine stability."

Some US officials say Beijing has become more emboldened in recent years, recently launching what it described as "punishment" drills around Taiwan, sending heavily armed warplanes and staging mock attacks after Lai Ching-te was inaugurated as Taiwan's president.