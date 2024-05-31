Filmmaker Park Chan-wook among winners of inaugural Musan Cultural Awards

Most Popular
Filmmaker Park Chan-wook among winners of inaugural Musan Cultural AwardsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : May 31, 2024 - 20:04
The Manhae Musan Foundation held the inaugural Musan Cultural Awards ceremony Friday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, presenting prizes to three winners -- acclaimed film director Park Chan-wook in the arts category, poet Moon Tae-jun in the literature category and the Sisters of the Little Flower of Jesus in the social-cultural category.
The Musan Cultural Awards was established in honor of the late poet Cho Oh-hyun, to promote his artistic spirit and dedication to mutual prosperity and harmony. Each prize carries a cash prize of 100 million won ($72,287).
"I find myself questioning whether I am a suitable recipient of an award named after such a significant figure in Buddhism," said Park speaking to reporters ahead of the awards ceremony.
"My films are often described as violent and provocative, with explicit scenes. However, my intent has always been to pose moral questions to the audience. I am grateful that this aspect of my work has been recognized."
The panel of judges, which included cultural figures such as poet Shin Dal-ja, commented that director Park "has significantly contributed to bringing Korean cinema to the global stage while deeply exploring human nature and guilt through his films."
Poet Moon was recognized for his contributions to expanding Korean lyric poetry, deepening the poetic spirit and preserving Korea's poetic traditions.
The Sisters of the Little Flower of Jesus were recognized for their selfless social activities, noble spirit of service and dedication to helping marginalized people who were often neglected in Korean society.
The organization has provided care for tuberculosis patients, the elderly, the homeless, and other disadvantaged individuals since 1956.
Today, they operate residential facilities for women with mental and developmental disabilities and vocational rehabilitation facilities for people with disabilities.
The Manhae Musan Foundation said it will expand its prize recipients to include figures from around the world.
