Filmmaker Park Chan-wook among winners of inaugural Musan Cultural Awards

Film director Park Chan-wook speaks during a press conference held ahead of the Musan Cultural Awards, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, on Friday. (Manhae Musan Foundation)

The Manhae Musan Foundation held the inaugural Musan Cultural Awards ceremony Friday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, presenting prizes to three winners -- acclaimed film director Park Chan-wook in the arts category, poet Moon Tae-jun in the literature category and the Sisters of the Little Flower of Jesus in the social-cultural category.

The Musan Cultural Awards was established in honor of the late poet Cho Oh-hyun, to promote his artistic spirit and dedication to mutual prosperity and harmony. Each prize carries a cash prize of 100 million won ($72,287).

"I find myself questioning whether I am a suitable recipient of an award named after such a significant figure in Buddhism," said Park speaking to reporters ahead of the awards ceremony.

"My films are often described as violent and provocative, with explicit scenes. However, my intent has always been to pose moral questions to the audience. I am grateful that this aspect of my work has been recognized."

The panel of judges, which included cultural figures such as poet Shin Dal-ja, commented that director Park "has significantly contributed to bringing Korean cinema to the global stage while deeply exploring human nature and guilt through his films."