[Photo News] Series of butane explosions destroys cars in Busan parking lot

By No Kyung-min

Published : May 31, 2024 - 17:32

Firefighters try to put out a blaze after multiple butane gas canisters exploded in the parking lot of a discount supermarket in Busan's Gangseo district on Friday. (Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters) Firefighters try to put out a blaze after multiple butane gas canisters exploded in the parking lot of a discount supermarket in Busan's Gangseo district on Friday. (Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters)

A chain of butane gas-induced explosions wrecked 10 vehicles parked in a discount supermarket parking lot in Busan due to the resulting fire, fire authorities said Friday.

As per the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, a fire broke out at 11:37 a.m. Friday after a series of explosions from butane gas canisters that were piled up in a nearby vacant in Myeongji-dong, Gangseo-gu, Busan. As the canisters flew into the nearby parking lot, 10 parked vehicles caught fire, and the supermarket's windows shattered.

(Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters) (Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters)

Despite causing an estimated 70 million won ($50,500) in property damage, fire authorities reported no casualties from the incident.

(Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters) (Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters)

