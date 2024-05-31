[Photo News] Series of butane explosions destroys cars in Busan parking lot

Firefighters try to put out a blaze after multiple butane gas canisters exploded in the parking lot of a discount supermarket in Busan's Gangseo district on Friday. (Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters)

A chain of butane gas-induced explosions wrecked 10 vehicles parked in a discount supermarket parking lot in Busan due to the resulting fire, fire authorities said Friday.

As per the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, a fire broke out at 11:37 a.m. Friday after a series of explosions from butane gas canisters that were piled up in a nearby vacant in Myeongji-dong, Gangseo-gu, Busan. As the canisters flew into the nearby parking lot, 10 parked vehicles caught fire, and the supermarket's windows shattered.