[Photo News] Series of butane explosions destroys cars in Busan parking lot

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming
-
2
Court orders SK chief to pay W1.4tr in divorce settlement
-
3
Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East
-
4
22nd Assembly begins new 4-year term
-
5
Korea to send moon rover by 2032, flag on Mars by 2045
[Photo News] Series of butane explosions destroys cars in Busan parking lotBy No Kyung-min
Published : May 31, 2024 - 17:32
A chain of butane gas-induced explosions wrecked 10 vehicles parked in a discount supermarket parking lot in Busan due to the resulting fire, fire authorities said Friday.
As per the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, a fire broke out at 11:37 a.m. Friday after a series of explosions from butane gas canisters that were piled up in a nearby vacant in Myeongji-dong, Gangseo-gu, Busan. As the canisters flew into the nearby parking lot, 10 parked vehicles caught fire, and the supermarket's windows shattered.
Despite causing an estimated 70 million won ($50,500) in property damage, fire authorities reported no casualties from the incident.
More from Headlines
-
Govt. to hire 1,000 med professors for national universities by 2027
-
Divorce ruling raises questions on SK's shareholding structure
-
N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming